Welcome party to be hosted for Indy’s new arrivals

INDIANAPOLIS — The local nonprofit IndyHub will host its first-ever welcoming party event for new Indianapolis residents on November 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The AMP at 16 Tech.

The event is focused on individuals who moved to Indianapolis within the past 18 months and will provide opportunities for connection and exploration.

“We know that each year, more than a million 20- and 30-somethings move to new cities, and it’s a transition that isn’t always easy,” said IndyHub CEO Blake Johnson in a press release. “While we often throw going away parties, we very rarely welcome new arrivals to our community with the enthusiasm they deserve. IndyHub’s Welcome Party rolls out our city’s red carpet for the newest members of our community and lets them know we’re thrilled they’re here.”

The event is free to attend but RSVPs are required either in advance or through registration at the door. Food, drink and live music will be available. Unvaccinated attendees will be required to wear a mask.