Weekly construction update provided by INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced continued construction projects around Marion County.

INDOT said as the weather warms up, construction continues with lane closures and ramp closures throughout the construction zones in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor from I-465 to the Ohio State Line.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

Full Closures

I-70 EB from Ronald Reagan Parkway to the South Split ALL LANES CLOSED May 22 to June 28



Lane Closures

I-65 NB near Keystone Ave. (Downtown Indianapolis) All lanes closed, traffic diverted into crossover Monday, April 20 to Friday, July 3 NOTE: From Midnight to Noon, 3 lanes going NB, 2 lanes going SB. From Noon to Midnight: 2 lanes going NB, 3 lanes going SB.

I-465 WB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St) to I-70 Intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2

I-465 NB from 56th St. to Allisonville Rd. Right three lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, June 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 8

I-865 WB from I-465 to I-65 Nightly left lane closure 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 30

I-865 WB from I-465 to I-65 Right lane closed 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 8

I-70 EB from Wilbur Wright to SR 1 Left lane closed 8 p.m. Monday, May 25 to 6 a.m. Friday, June 5

I-70 WB from Ohio State Line to Centerville Left lane closed 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 to 8 a.m. Thursday, June 4



Ramp Closures

U.S. 40 to I-70 WB (Richmond) RAMP CLOSED 8 a.m. Friday, May 29 to 9 a.m. Friday, June 5

