INDIANAPOLIS — Another busy weekend is on tap in downtown Indianapolis with plenty of events going on Saturday and Sunday.

Stretching into the weekend is Gen Con, aptly named the ‘best four days of gaming’, the tabletop gaming festival is back in full swing; just know you must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and be wearing a mask when inside the convention hall at all times.

An estimated 55,000 people will gather for the annual gaming convention. Last year, with far fewer numbers, the event helped generate some $37 million in downtown spending.

You can enjoy the seemingly countless vendors spread throughout the convention space and get your hands on some games inside the exhibit hall this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Also happening downtown Saturday, back for its second year, the Chicken & Beer Festival at Monument Circle.

28 local restaurants and breweries will let you try their takes on two Hoosier favorites, event co-organizer Bradley Houser says the event is fun because… who doesn’t like chicken and beer?

“It’s two things that, it’s like a no brainer, right? Everybody’s had chicken, everybody’s drank beer before, it feels relatable to like audiences across the spectrum so it brings everybody together,” Houser said. “We basically curate and research and provide the best information for you to succeed on your food discovery journey and part of our, kind of our mission is to diversify communities through shared food experiences.”

Houser says the festival, and the festival’s parent company, Eat Here, helps bring that mission to life on an even larger scale.

“There’s so many cool restaurants out there but if you don’t know about them then you can’t discover them, you can’t really patronize them the way you want so for us to be able to bring everybody together and give people a taste of what’s to offer,” Houser said, “Then you can see who you really like at that point, talk to them face to face and maybe turn into a customer.”

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $35 and they’ll get you five chicken samples as well as five beer samples. A more expensive, VIP ticket, will run you $10 more and will grant you access to the festival an hour earlier with an additional chicken tasting.

Organizers say once you’ve spent all your samplings – you can always purchase more.