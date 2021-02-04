Web exclusive: Dr. Caine on building COVID vaccine trust in the Black community

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana rushes to vaccinate Hoosiers, some African-Americans are skeptical about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS4 This Morning Anchor Nick McGill talks with Dr. Virginia Caine, director for the Marion County Public Health Department in Indianapolis, about building trust between the medical community and the Black community, particularly as it relates to coronavirus vaccination.

Caine is also an associate professor of medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine’s Infectious Diseases Division.

Click here for the full story on the grim history of medical experiments performed on the black community, leading to generations of mistrust, plus the steps local leaders are taking to repair the past and regain the Black community’s trust.