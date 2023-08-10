INDIANAPOLIS — A weapon was found at North Central High School Thursday morning, according to the North Central High School Administration.

The school did not say what the weapon was. However, the administration released this statement to families:

North Central Parents and Students,

During routine supervision at NCHS prior to the start of school today, a student was found to be in possession of a weapon. This discovery was reported by NCHS Administration to the WTS Police Department. Our officers acted swiftly and immediately to enact safety protocols, and the situation was handled prior to classes starting.

As a reminder, it is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and families to ensure that our school continues to be a safe place to grow and learn. WTS fosters a See Something, Say Something culture, as we know our students hear about potential disruptions and incidents prior to administration in many cases; thus, we ask you to continue to encourage your student to report potential unsafe situations they may hear about or see happening to any NCHS staff member or through our MSDWT Anonymous Tip Line. Resources and additional support information are available on the MSDWT Safety & Security page. Additionally, we continue our ongoing safety protocols that include: random screenings and searches, daily campus security checks, and emergency drills.

The safety of our students remains our top priority, and the courage of students and staff to do what is right is essential in maintaining that priority.

Sincerely, NCHS Administration