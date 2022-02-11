WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania police officer was injured after helping a boy escape from a house fire on Wednesday.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said they were called to a fire in Warwick Township. When they arrived, they found a boy who appeared to be trapped on the second floor.

The responding officer was wearing a body camera that captured video of the incident.

“Feet first! Feet first and jump!” someone can be heard saying in the video as the officer ran toward the burning house.

“Hey buddy, hang your hands down and I’m right below you. Alright?” a voice says. “We will catch you! Put your hands on the ledge and we will catch you!”

Another person joins in to encourage the boy to jump: “Yes, it’s only like six feet if you hang.”

As the boy prepares to jump, another voice can be heard saying, “Ready?! Get under him, get under him, get under him!”

The boy was able to escape through the second-floor window with the help of the officer and a member of Rothsville EMS.

While saving the boy, the officer suffered a minor injury when the child fell into a first-floor glass window. The sound of breaking glass can be heard in the video as the boy jumps into the officer’s arms.

During the rescue, the officer could also be heard coughing as smoke swirled.

The boy and the officer were treated at a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and lacerations from the glass window.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.