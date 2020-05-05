‘We need answers’: Family of Indianapolis 16-year-old killed by stray bullet pleads for tips

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The pain of losing 16-year-old Nya Cope over the weekend to a stray bullet is severe, but not knowing who fired the shot makes it unbearable for her family and friends.

“When is it going to be enough?” questioned Olivia Bush, her god sister. “We keep killing our babies. She was 16 years old. Beautiful, beautiful soul.”

Bush echoes police when she claims Nya and her mom, Nikki, along with a close friend of Nya’s were all riding in a car near Arlington Avenue and 38th Street on the city’s east side when a stray bullet hit and killed Nya.

IMPD reported that around the same time as Nya and her loved ones were driving, a large crowd gathered in the area. Chief Randal Taylor said officers worked to break up several large gatherings throughout the city that involved 150 to 500 cars before Nya was tragically killed.

“Unfortunately, a 16-year-old lost her life to what may have been an errant bullet,” Taylor said. “But the point is a 16-year-old is dead.”

Monday, Taylor joined several community leaders to express outrage over Nya’s death and the large restricted gatherings as the stay-at-home order remains in effect in Marion County.

“There should be no reason that person who loved spending time with her mother and enjoyed Indianapolis is now in position not being able to move forward with their life,” said Ashley Gurvitz with the Alliance for Northeast Unification.

The pain of Nya’s death is insufferable, especially for her mother.

“We need answers for her mother so she can get closure,” Bush pleaded. “Then, we also need help with funds to bury her, for all the funeral arrangements and everything.”

Closure also means hoping and praying the violence in Indianapolis stops as the community helps solve this case.

“The old ways of not wanting to tell and things like that, all of that should go out the window when they found out that it was a 16-year-old child,” Bush said.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).