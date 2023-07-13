INDIANAPOLIS – A Greensburg teenager is sharing his story of survival after a stroke.

“I know when I was sitting in the MRI machine, I was thinking, ‘If I can’t move my right side again, what am I going to do with my life?’” said Cooper Williams.

He wants people to understand what he went through so they’ll know how to respond if they find themselves in a medical emergency like his.

A marching band performance in August 2022 changed this young man’s life forever.

Cooper Williams/Photo provided

“It’s what your band works towards the whole summer,” he said of Band Day at the Indiana State Fair.

Everything was going great for Cooper and his high school marching band until after their performance, when Cooper started to feel “off.”

His arm began tingling. His speech was slurred.

“At that point,” explained Cooper, “I realized it’s hard for me to maintain balance and stand.”

The 16-year-old first thought it was heat exhaustion. But a volunteer that day, who also happened to be a nurse, quickly recognized Cooper was having a stroke.

“They’re asking me to move my right leg and I realize I can’t move it,” he said.

Tammy Williams, Cooper’s mother, recounted the frightening moment.

“By the time I got there his entire right side was just numb,” she said.

Every minute counts during a stroke. Cooper and his mom were thankful they were so close to a hospital. Being from a more rural area of Indiana, they can’t imagine what would have been the outcome if they were at home and farther away from help.

“It was a God moment that we were here in Indianapolis and could get the best care so quickly,” Tammy said.

“I think they told us there’s a three-hour window, so I was very fortunate to be where I was,” Cooper added.

Neurologist Dr. Jason Mackey with IU Health saw Cooper in the emergency room that day. He explained that a person loses two million neurons in the brain for every minute that goes by during a stroke.

“That’s why it’s so important to call 911,” said Mackey. “Particularly when younger people have stroke, we do start to worry a little bit more about if the heart played a role.”

For Cooper, the stroke revealed he was born with a hole in his heart–a condition found in 1 out of 4 people.

“We didn’t have any signs,” Cooper said. “The morning of I felt completely normal.”

Mackey said that’s often the case for stroke patients.

“Having a normal blood pressure goes a long way in reducing stoke and then controlling things like diabetes, smoking,” explained Mackey, “A lot of it is general health maintenance, staying active.”

Cooper had to relearn many basic movements that we take for granted.

“We were working on lifting my arm, moving my toes,” he said.

One year later, Cooper said he’s feeling 95 percent. Now as he reflects on his experience and what he went through, he’s most grateful for his recovery and his support system.

“My mom was my biggest supporter through all of it,” he said. “Everything she did was full of love, and I think it helped me progress throughout my journey – so thank you.”

There’s an acronym you need to know for stroke symptoms. It’s called FAST.

F stands for facial drooping. Ask the person to smile; is it uneven?

If you believe someone is having a stroke, call 911.

You can visit IU Health’s website by clicking here to learn more about stroke prevention and awareness.