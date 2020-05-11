‘We are requiring masks’: Restaurants, salons navigate how to reopen and move forward under Stage 2 of state’s plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Most Indiana counties are getting back on track and have reopened salons and restaurants, with restrictions.

While some have opened their doors, others are holding off on welcoming back customers for a little longer.

“I think it’s time to start placing responsibility on all parties,” said Eddie Sahm, vice president of Sahm’s Restaurant Group.

Sahm and his family own several restaurants around central Indiana. He wants to open their doors, but his biggest concern right now is customers who may put others at risk. He posted about his concerns on social media and got quite a bit of feedback.

“Even if you’re healthy or you’re young and you feel vibrant and the current mood is getting you down, the social responsibility that you have to own has to be really high and business owners have to step up to the plate,” said Sahm. “We’ve been putting a lot of thought into how we would reopen and we keep coming back to dead-end roads, because no one really knows the timeline.”

Under stage two of the Back on Track Indiana plan, restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50% capacity in most counties; staff must wear face coverings. Certain Sahm’s locations fit into the category, but he’s not comfortable with that idea just yet.

“Our staff hasn’t been properly trained. They are working really hard on pretty skeleton crews, so for us to throw that at them not only is that unfair for their well-being but probably unfair for the guests,” said Sahm.

Ali Bowman is the owner of Allison B. Salon in Noblesville. She, like many other salons and barber shops, wants to put the health and safety of her customers number one as they reopen for the first time since March. Visits are by appointment only, and the salon is asking customers to take their temperature before arrving.

“We are requiring masks for everyone, staff and clients,” said Bowman, “We’re disinfecting our chairs and our instruments between every client.”

Clients are waiting in their cars until they get a text from the salon that they’re ready. Those adjustments will make an impact, according to Dr. Cole Beeler, an infectious disease physician at IU Health.

“As we reopen, we need to make sure we don’t bite off more than we can chew,” said Beeler. “I’ve been recommending scouting it out and calling ahead of time and asking, ‘Hey what are you guys doing? Is there a mask policy?’”

Beeler has been telling his patients that masks only work if everyone wears one, making it a critical point for Hoosiers to do so.

“This is a very infectious virus and as we slowly reopen–key word slowly–we want to make sure each business that opens up, each area where people may congregate has implemented the appropriate social distancing measures,” said Beeler.

For Sahm, they’ll see what happens this week in hopes customers understand they, too, play a role in this.

“We really need people to adapt and we will adapt as well,” said Sahm.