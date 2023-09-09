Wayne County, Ind. — A wanted Richmond man was taken into custody by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Friday.

A press release sent by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio indicated that the man — who has been identified as 23-year-old Anthony Luker Jr. — has been formally charged on a count of receiving stolen property, which is a fourth degree felony.

Luker Jr. is also accused of leaving the scene of a deadly fire. Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that a mobile home located at 6599 State Route 121 West near New Paris, Ohio, caught fire Thursday evening. Officials responded to the incident at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday and later determined a 57-year-old Ohio man, Kenneth Doolin, died in the fire.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies indicated one woman escaped the trailer fire. Officials also reported that Luker Jr. allegedly left the scene of the fire with a vehicle that did not belong to him.

The vehicle Luker Jr. allegedly fled in was recovered in Connersville, Indiana, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. Before Luker Jr. was taken into custody, the Connersville Police Department was also searching for him because he may have been connected to a stolen vehicle attempt in the Connersville area.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office has reported that they also want to speak with Luker Jr. about their mobile home fire investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.