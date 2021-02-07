Wayne Township crews battle back-to-back fires in frigid temps

INDIANAPOLIS — A frigid Super Bowl Sunday in Indianapolis kept some of our first responders busy.

Firefighters with the Wayne Township Fire Department battled two fires in two hours in nearly single-digit temps.

It was 11 degrees Sunday afternoon around 1:30 when dispatch received the first call at the Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments.







Courtesy of Wayne Township Fire Department

“The 911 dispatcher took a call from somebody that said there was some smoke coming from there vents. Firefighters got on the scene and found it wasn’t a furnace fire–it was an apartment fire,” said Courtney Rice, division chief of public information for the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Once crews entered, they encountered smoke and flames before realizing a resident was trapped inside.

“They were having some trouble getting him out because of the way the building was laid out. So, firefighters actually shielded him with their bodies while they tried to package him and get him outside,” Rice said.

He’s at a hospital in critical condition. Six apartments were impacted leaving 12 people displaced who are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

“When fires like this happen it is very unexpected for a lot of people. And sometimes people just don’t know where to turn to for help. That’s where the red cross comes in,” said Lamar Holliday, region communications director for the American Red Cross.

Just as crews wrapped up that fire about a mile down the road. A passerby called in another fire around 3:15 p.m. near West 10th Street and North Bauman Street after seeing heavy smoke billowing from the roof.

“Firefighters arrived and found a large amount of fire inside the house especially in the attic. Firefighters gained access to the roof after doing a search opened the roof up and we did find a large volume of fire in the attic. It was spreading throughout the entire residence,” Rice said.

No one was home and no one was injured. In about 20 minutes the fire was under control.

The weather posed a big threat in terms of equipment, as hoses and air packs began to freeze up.

Firefighters are providing Hoosiers with a final piece of advice as we enter a bitter cold week.

“Space heaters is what everyone tends to turn to, to take up the slack that your furnace can’t keep up with. Just remember you’ve got use those things cautiously,” said Rice.

The causes of both fires are under investigation. Damages for each are estimated to be more than $100,000.