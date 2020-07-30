Wayne County police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge City convenience store.

The department said the robbery happened at the Village Pantry in the 1300 block of South State Road 1 in Cambridge City. Police say a man entered the store brandishing a large kitchen-style knife demanding cash and cartons of cigarettes.

The man was able to get away with money and cartons of cigarettes in a trash bag. He was last seen walking west from the business.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” to 5’11” white man with light brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing black gloves, a white surgical mask, blue bandana around his neck and a dark color baseball cap with a green logo.

The man was also wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes with white stripe and soles with neon green shoelaces.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393.