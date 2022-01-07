Indiana man attempted to slowly kill wife with poison, police say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Wayne County man reportedly told police he had been attempting to slowly poison his 51-year-old wife to death.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to East Wallace Road on Monday, Jan. 3, to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, the 51-year-old woman allegedly told police that her husband, Alfred Ruf, was trying to poison her.

Ruf, 69, was questioned by police and reportedly admitted to giving his wife an unknown substance knowing it would eventually kill her.

Ruf’s wife had been hospitalized on several occasions in 2021, which police believe was a result of the ongoing poisoning by her husband.

Samples of the substance Ruf used on his wife were collected by authorities and are being examined.

Police stated two other persons of interest are being sought in connection with this case. The sheriff’s department did not comment further, however, on what these two individuals’ alleged role in the poisoning plot may be.

Ruf was arrested by Wayne County deputies and is behind bars at the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 2 felony.