Wayne County man arrested on preliminary child pornography charge

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Wayne County man was arrested after police discovered evidence of child pornography at a business Friday morning.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation after he was discovered by a deputy at Middlefork Reservoir under suspicious circumstances.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said deputies served a search warrant at Brooks Trucking in Richmond Friday morning. While they were there, they recovered several items including computer equipment and mobile phones.

The department said a preliminary examination of some of the computer equipment uncovered evidence of child pornography.

James Brooks was present during the search and was later brought into the Sheriff’s office where he provided information connecting him to the child pornography. Additional interviews for others who may be involved are scheduled next week.

The department also said Brooks admitted to touching adult women in public and confessed to rubbing up against a young girl at a Richmond mercantile store.

Brooks was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography. Anyone with information about this investigation, or believes they may have been victimized by Brooks, is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393.