WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old Jonathan Benge. WCSO said the Lynn resident was found laying next to a pickup truck that belonged to him.

The body was discovered by the property owner who told officers that Mr. Benge regularly visited there.

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office continue investigating the circumstances of the death.