INDIANAPOLIS — Wawa announced Thursday that it will further expand its convenience store chain throughout the state of Indiana and throughout the Midwest and expects to open its first stores in mid-2025.

According to a news release, the company’s expansion into Indiana includes plans to open around 60 stores across the region over the next eight to 10 years. The company has 15 sites throughout the state of Indiana already under contract.

This comes after Wawa locations were previously announced in two locations near Indianapolis, including one in Westfield and another in Noblesville.

The sites under contract include:

Veterans Pkway & Veterans Pkwy Court in Clark County;

Eads Pkwy & Doughty Rd. in Dearborn County;

Commerce & CR 1000 W in Delaware County;

Spring Mill Rd. & SR 32 in Hamilton County;

Hwy 32 and Hazel Dell in Hamilton County;

US Hwy 40 & CR 600 W in Hancock County;

N. State Street & W. New Road in Hancock County;

Hwy 267 & Camby Rd. in Hendricks County;

Hwy 267 & Garner Rd. in Hendricks County;

US 31 & E Worthsville Rd. in Johnson County;

Hwy 232 & Hwy 9 in Madison County;

Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. & 67th St. in Madison County;

W 86th St. & Zionsville Rd. in Marion County;

E 96th St. & Delegates Row in Marion County;

Williamsburg Pk & Industries Rd. in Wayne County.

Officials said these stores are making their way through the permitting and approval processes. Once those processes are complete, Wawa said they will announce specific locations and estimated timing for the first openings in the state.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for Indiana and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors!” Joe Collins, the director of store operations for Wawa, said in the release. “We can’t wait to begin putting shovels into the ground next year! As we get closer to our grand openings in 2025, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in Indiana and connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations that together make this such an incredible region to be a part of!”

Officials said that the groundbreakings for the first stores are expected to begin in mid-2024, while the first store locations are expected to open by mid-2025. The release said that Wawa’s plans are to open 10 locations in 2025, 10 locations in 2026 and five locations each year thereafter.