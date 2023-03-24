It’s a soggy start to our Friday. Our first wave of rain for the day is already beginning to ease this morning but not before it left a hefty amount of rainfall over the southern half of the state. Just since midnight, Indianapolis has picked up more than 3/4″ of rain while Bloomington and Shelbyville have picked up more than 1″.

This round will continue to ease through the morning on into the early afternoon. We’ll still keep patchy light rainfall in the area, but the heavy rain will be put on hold. Temperatures this afternoon will be much cooler than Thursday. We reached 67° in Indianapolis yesterday. Today’s high temperatures will likely top out closer to 48°.

Multiple areas of low pressure have been riding the stalled front to our south. Another area of low pressure will be moving in this evening, and pulling the rain farther north tonight. Downpours return this evening and a few thunderstorms are possible too. Rain will continue overnight and be easing toward daybreak Saturday. By the time this system exits, an additional 1″-2″ of rainfall will be possible in many spots.

After starting off wet, Saturday will be a very windy day with falling temperatures. Temperatures will rise to the low and mid 50s in the mid morning, and then fall into afternoon. Winds will pickup and be gusting near 40-50 mph by late morning. As colder air works into the state, a few flurries can’t be ruled out late on Saturday.

Fortunately, the second half of the weekend is looking much better. Temperatures will start cold, near freezing, but will rebound into the mid 50s during the afternoon, with sunshine and calm winds.