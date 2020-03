INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews with Citizens Energy are working to repair a water main break on the city’s south side.

The break was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road. Citizens Energy reports that a 16-inch water main broke.

Crews tell us they expect it will be a couple of hours until the water main is repaired. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Until the water main is repaired, customers should expect low water pressure or no water.