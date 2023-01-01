INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw the unsanitary conditions. The restaurant, which is located at the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road near Lawrence, specializes in chicken, gyros and fish.

The man who recorded and posted a video of the restaurant’s kitchen online said he was waiting in line to order when he saw a door in the back cracked open.

“[I] walked towards the door to look through it and saw a lot of unsanitary conditions and activity going on behind the door,” the man said. “[I] opened the door and started recording from my phone.

The video, which was submitted to CBS4, appears to show employees at Jordan’s operating in a kitchen that has numerous food items stored on the ground. At one point in the videos, a mouse can be seen walking around the kitchen.

Both videos recorded by the concerned customer are below. WARNING: these videos contain profanity.

Video allegedly recorded recently inside Jordan’s Fish and Chicken

Kitchen employees, some of whom appear to not be wearing shoes but rather just socks, are shown continuing to prepare food in the messy kitchen while the customer records.

CBS4 has reached out to the alleged Jordan’s restaurant location for a statement. We have also contacted the Marion County Health Department seeking further information.