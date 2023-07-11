INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Trade Commission is warning all of us to be on the lookout for the top 5 text scams going around right now.

According to the FTC, Americans lost about $330 million to texting scams last year, which was about double the year before. On average, victims who fell for text scams lost about $1,000.

There are five particular scams that make up about half of all of them going around right now.

Bogus bank fraud alerts are up roughly 20 fold since 2019, largely because the FCC is cracking down on robo callers. Those crooks are now leaning heavily on text messaging instead. Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America and others have all been imitated by scam artists who will text you a fake alert about fraudulent activity on your account.

However, they are only hoping to steal your money by directing you to click on links that will open the door to exposing your personal information, allowing them to install malware on your device.

The bogus “little gift” text is also making the rounds. The text message about a small gift or prize looks like it is from a company you know. However, if you click the link, they send you in order to pay a small shipping fee, you will only end up giving them your credit card information.

Fake delivery problem scams that became a big problem during the holiday shopping season are still going around. A text message that looks like it’s from the US Postal Service, UPS, or FedEx claims there is a problem with a delivery of yours. But the website you’re directed to is fake and designed to get your credit card information by asking for a small “re-delivery” fee.

Fake job offers for “mystery shopping” at well-known stores like Whole Foods at Walmart are also still popular. Supposedly, your job is to evaluate a store that sells gift cards, money, orders, or wire transfer services. They send you a check so you can wire some of the money to someone else. But then the money is gone, and so is the scammer.

Fake Amazon alerts are always something to watch for. These are similar to the bank fraud alerts. The text may ask you about a purchase or transaction that you never even made. When you call the number they provide, a fake representative promises to give you a refund. However, they act like the refund they gave was too big and they need you to send some of the money back. This is often done by having you purchase gift cards and give them the pin number. At that point, you were simply handing your money to a scam artist.

In general, the FTC says the best way to protect yourself is to not rely on information sent in a text message. If you think you have business with a company or organization, reach out to them directly instead of clicking on a link in a text.

You can read more tips about avoiding these games on the FTC website.