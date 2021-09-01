Watch now: Cow rescued from tree after Hurricane Ida flooding

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A cow was rescued from a tree after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida caused the animal to become stuck in the branches.

In a video shared online, employees of St. Bernard Parish government cut the tree limbs around the animal in order to help free the cow. The employees used a chainsaw while standing in water nearly waist deep.

Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland and has caused massive damage due to the storm’s high winds and flooding.