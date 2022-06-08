WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — “I don’t want it to happen again,” said Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old fourth-grader, recounting the Uvalde school massacre in pre-recorded video testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

“I took my friend’s blood and put it all over me,” she said in the video, describing how her teacher and her friend were shot and killed in front of her.

Miah said she is afraid to go back to school, for fear of another shooting. She said students must “have security,” shaking her head “no,” when asked if she feels safe.

“She is not the same little girl that I used to play around with,” Miah’s father told the committee. “I wish something would change, not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world, because schools are not safe anymore.”

Family members of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas appeared before a House committee as lawmakers weigh new measures to curb rampant gun violence.

“What in the world is wrong with this country? Children should not be armed with weapons,” Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, said during her testimony.

Zaire worked at Tops grocery store in Buffalo when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a racist attack. He was shot in the neck and the back, injuries that he is still recovering from.

“Parents who provide their children with guns should be held accountable,” she said.

Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in a Buffalo grocery store. Less than two weeks later, another teenage gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire in Uvalde, killing 19 school children and two teachers.

The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed in the Buffalo supermarket, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Garnell Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing then, respectfully, senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

Senators have been meeting privately in a small bipartisan group headed by Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy and Republican Sen. John Cornyn, trying to hash out a compromise that could actually become law. President Joe Biden has been meeting with the group in an attempt to hash out a deal.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said last month in the days after the Uvalde shooting. “I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Lawmakers have been here before — unable to pass any substantial gun safety laws in decades in the face of steep objections from Republicans in Congress, some conservative Democrats and the fierce lobby of gun owners and the National Rifle Association. No major legislation has made it into law since the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.