INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorologist Beth Finello drove around Indianapolis to capture the fall colors on Wednesday.

Enjoy them while they last. Thursday’s storm will bring rain and gusty winds. The gusty winds will stick around to the beginning of next week, likely taking most of the leaves off the trees.

After waiting a few weeks past normal peak fall foliage, the colors were able to pop over the last two weeks. A late frost delayed the colors across the entire state.