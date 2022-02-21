INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Lowhorn of Avon, a dog foster mom, received a dog Thursday from Maggie Turner, co-owner of Misfits for Veterans, a non-profit that has helped five dogs in the last month all out of the love for volunteers. Little did they both know, this “stray” had an interesting past.

“We received Kaya from a friend of mine who knew about the rescue and needed help holding her during the stray hold,” explained Maggie. “I had a training session with Marley, Sherry’s dog, and took Kaya with me. Sure enough, she settled in and we began to play the game of ‘find the owner’.” A volunteer had posted to the Nextdoor app the ad that Megan Doty, Kaya’s owner, had posted back in 2017 about losing Kaya. Maggie contacted Megan right away on the off-chance that this stray could be Kaya, missing for almost five years now.

Friday night, Maggie texted Sherry asking her a multitude of questions like if Kaya has a scar or not. Turns out, Maggie found a dog trainer that lost their dog which matches the description of Kaya. Kaya had been stolen from her owner Megan Doty’s yard in 2017. The Doty family discovered Kaya’s collar in the yard, but no Kaya. The family thought she was gone for good. That’s until this past week.

As Maggie and Lowhorn kept texting, Maggie began to send pictures of Kaya to Lowhorn, telling her that “this is the dog” and that her name is Kaya. Lowhorn said she then started to call her “Kaya” from there on out and Kaya immediately responded to that name. Lowhorn had previously been calling her “pretty girl” or “Princess Leah’ but “Kaya” is what she responded to the most. Lowhorn is calling this a “miracle”. She said, “What owner finds a dog after five years with no chip?! Miracle.”

Later that night, Megan sent a video to Sherry talking about Kaya. When Sherry played the video and Kaya heard Megan’s voice, she started whimpering. Sherry then knew that this has to be Megan’s dog.

“Kaya went missing Dec. 12, 2017,” said Megan. “We never gave up hope. She was gone four years, two months, and seven days. On the drive to meet Maggie and Sherry, I was so nervous I couldn’t drive myself. Her ears stuck straight up and her tail was wagging and she was responding to her name,” said Megan.

Saturday, Megan and a few of her family members went to go see Kaya at Sherry’s house. Although Kaya was unsure at first when she walked into the living room, as soon as she saw Megan and her family she began to smile and her tail was moving a mile a minute.

Overall, a very happy tail for both foster mom, Sherry, and Kaya’s owner, Megan. “Now she’s home with her ‘sisters’ and momma. It’s been the most bittersweet last few days after the last few years we have had,” said Megan. Everyone is glad that Kaya is back home safe and sound.