INDIANAPOLIS — A Washington Township teacher is using a trivia game to bring students from around the world together.

Stephen Auslander created the Kahoot Cup to add a little friendly competition among countries… and it’s become a global sensation!

Kahoot is a pop culture trivia game where you answer trivia questions on all kinds of topics and can compete against others!

That gave the Allisonville Elementary school teacher an idea to create a global competition. Auslander launched the Kahoot Cup five years ago for students around the world to compete and connect with one another.

He says this was especially important during the pandemic, when students didn’t get to see their friends and were forced to stay home.

While the game is a fun way for students to test what they know and compete against others, Auslander says it’s also a lesson that focuses on how much kids around the world are alike, despite different cultures and customs.

“Even though the Kahoot Cup isn’t academic in nature, that’s the lesson,” Auslander said. “We’re more alike than we’re different. Kids are kids and hopefully learning that lesson can make the world somewhat a better place.”

The Kahoot Cup began with just 10 classes from 10 countries, but this year, more than 3,200 student players participated and teachers from 52 countries registered for the event!

In the past five years, Canada has won once, and Ireland and the U.S. have won twice. This year, a high school student from Los Angeles had the highest score and won the Kahoot Cup for the U.S.