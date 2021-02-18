Washington Post: Indy HUD dropped ball on lead contamination at East Chicago public housing complex

A sign displayed in a front yard request that residents keep fro playing in the dirt or mulch at the West Calumet Housing Complex on September 4, 2016 in East Chicago, Indiana. The soil at the complex has been found to contain high levels of lead and arsenic putting all residents in danger if exposed to the elements. Over 1,000 residents are being asked by the East Chicago Housing Authority to relocate, after plans were decided to demolish the housing complex. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A story in the Washington Post reports that the Indianapolis office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development dropped the ball that permitted the lead contamination of an East Chicago public housing complex for years.



The West Calumet housing complex was built on the site of a former lead smelting plant in the 1970s.



Over the years, it was determined children living at that complex had three times the threat of lead contamination in their blood as kids living elsewhere.



30% of the children under the age of six had elevated blood lead levels in 1998.



The site was finally abandoned and torn down in 2019.



The Washington Post obtained a copy of a report compiled by the HUD inspector general that found inspectors for the Indiana State Department of Health identified the property as being in violation of health and environmental standards.

Graphic courtesy of the Office of Inspector General

However, the Indianapolis HUD office failed to do adequate studies of the site in 2003 and then again in 2010, leaving thousands of residents unnecessarily exposed to lead contamination.



The report, which was dated last Sunday, also found that HUD did not have a strategy for researching and reviewing possibly contaminated sites for public housing.

You can report the full report here:

HUD report by FOX59/CBS4 on Scribd





In a response to the report, HUD denies it doesn’t have a strategy but offered no defense for the findings against the Indianapolis HUD office.