WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The White House sent an urgent message to Congress: time is running out and lawmakers need to approve more funding for Ukraine.

White House officials say no approved funding before the end of the year will increase “the likelihood of Russian military victories.”

“A vote against supplemental funding for Ukraine will hurt Ukraine and help Russia,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

In a letter from White House Budget Chief Shalanda Young, she warned Congress that not taking action will threaten Ukraine’s ability to fight.

“Congress has to act now to take up the president’s supplemental request which advances our own national security and helps a democratic partner in Ukraine fight against Russian aggression,” Sullivan said.

As of November, the Department of Defense used 97 percent of the more than $60 billion set aside for Ukraine. The State Department has also used all of its nearly $5 billion in international assistance.

“We’re absolutely concerned that the level of funding has expired,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The funding is running out while the president’s request for more than $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel and more, is stalled on Capitol Hill.

“It’s why the secretary joined the president and others in the administration, urging Congress to act as quickly as possible,” Miller said.

“I’m not going to support any increased funding for ukraine, I can tell ya,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said.

But Hawley would rather see money like that dedicated to helping the people of his own state.

“You got these people saying we need to spend another $100 billion on Ukraine. I mean give me a break. So I’m not gonna support another dime for Ukraine at all,” Hawley said.

The White House says this can’t wait till next year and fears it could get caught up in the debate over government funding.