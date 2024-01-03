WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Iowa caucuses are less than two weeks away and will mark the first time Republican voters will make their choice for their party’s presidential nominee ahead of the 2024 election.

This year the Republican Iowa Caucuses will be held on Monday, January 15, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

What is a caucus?

A caucus is a century-old tradition where caucus-goers meet in person to vote for a party’s presidential nominee. Some caucuses choose candidates by secret ballots, while others require participants to split up into groups based on the candidate they support. Caucus-goers debate and cast their preference. Once the results are counted, each candidate is given a number of delegates based on how many votes they received.

Who is allowed to participate?

To participate in the Iowa caucuses, you must be a resident of Iowa, a registered Republican voter or willing to register as a Republican voter on caucus night. You also must turn 18 before the next general election in November and have a voter I.D.

Who are the main candidates?

Former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are considered the main candidates to watch.

Former President Donald Trump has maintained a significant lead in Iowa polls and is considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Other candidates include entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Caucuses don’t always accurately predict the eventual nominee, but the winner of the Iowa caucus usually receives more media attention and a potential fundraising boost.

How does it work?

On caucus night, people will gather at their respective precinct locations usually at a school, church or community center. The precinct will elect a permanent caucus chair to run the caucus. One representative from each campaign is allowed to give a speech in support of a candidate. Then ballots are handed out for participants to write down their preference. Results are announced after ballots are collected and counted.

Caucus-goers are allowed to talk to one another and debate their choices leading up to casting their ballot.

Are Democrats holding a caucus in Iowa?

Democrats are meeting in person on January 15, but the party will not conduct a presidential primary preference vote on that date. Rather, Iowa Democrats will be able to mail in their votes until March 5. The results are expected to be released on Super Tuesday.

Democrats have been pushing for more diverse states to kick off the presidential nominating contest, arguing Iowa’s population is predominantly White and focused on rural areas.

The Democratic party will hold its first official primary in South Carolina on Saturday, February 3.