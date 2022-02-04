Tech advocates call on Congress to increase high-skilled immigration to the US

Washington DC Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With U.S. employers struggling to fill millions of job openings, advocates are calling on Congress to let more high-skilled immigrants enter the workforce.

“We have long seen the benefits of high-skilled immigration to the U.S. economy,” TechNet CEO Linda Moore said.

A recent study by TechNet, a tech industry advocacy group, found increasing high-skilled immigration results in economic growth.

“Immigrants also expand the tax base and innovation and create jobs all across the country,” Moore said.
Moore says it’s a labor force the country needs.

“America is just not graduating enough high-skilled workers to fill the shortage in the American economy,” Moore said.

However, Moore says outdated H-1B visa guidelines make it hard for companies to hire high skilled workers. She’s urging Congress to take action.

“We want to make it easier to create a comprehensive immigration reform structure in the country,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said.

Gillibrand believes allowing more high-skilled immigration has wide-ranging benefits.

“For our country, for our communities, for our families, for our culture and for the strength of our overall economy,” Gillibrand said.

But Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) says lawmakers shouldn’t make any changes until they solve the southern border crisis.

“I believe our immigration system is broken. Unfortunately, the current administration believes that we should have a policy of open borders,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn says once the border is secure, Republicans will be open to cooperating on immigration reform.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News