Manchin puts forth voting rights deal but GOP not budging

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate will take up Democrats’ sweeping election reform bill, which still faces staunch opposition from Republicans even after Democrats offered a compromise.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., offered a deal that would make Election Day a federal holiday and ban partisan gerrymandering but also strengthen voter ID laws.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden welcomes the compromise.

“It’s a step forward,” she said. “As (Georgia voting rights activist) Stacey Abrams said, incremental steps forward in making voting more accessible … is a good thing.”

Republicans are still not on board with the proposal.

“I do not expect any Republican to vote for H.R.1/S.1. I think that this is the federal takeover of elections,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said.

He and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., consider it a Democratic power grab.

“They’ve made it clear the real driving force behind S.1 is a desire to rig the rules of American elections permanently,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Democrats would need every Democrat and at least 10 Republicans to pass the bill in the Senate.

“We just hope that Democrats don’t use this as an excuse to get rid of the filibuster,” Marshall said.

In theory, Democrats could change the rules of the Senate in such a way that would allow them to go it alone.

“The filibuster forces Republicans and Democrats to work together,” Marshall said.

Psaki said the administration knows passing the bill Tuesday is a long shot, but added, “the president’s effort to continue that fight doesn’t stop tomorrow.”

“This will be a fight of his presidency,” she continued.