Election eve: Presidential visitors stop by Georgia night before Senate runoff

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday marks Election Day in Georgia with the state set to decide two crucial runoff races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. One day out from the election, the Peach State saw some big-name visitors looking to drum up last-minute support for their parties.

Vice President Mike Pence rallied Georgians, urging them to keep Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in office.

“We need you to vote, Georgia,” Pence said.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden traveled from Wilmington to make one last push for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. If both win, Democrats would control the White House, as well as both the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you to lead us forward,” Biden said.

President Donald Trump also headed to Georgia on Monday night for an election eve rally.

The president’s visit comes after news broke over the weekend that he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to recalculate the presidential election and “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in the state.

“I personally found it to be something not normal, out of place,” Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said Monday. “Nobody I know who would be president would do that to a secretary of state.”

Some Democrats on Capitol Hill said the FBI should open a criminal probe into the president’s phone call for violating election laws. But House Democratic Caucus Chair, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, said his colleagues should stay focused on Biden’s inauguration.

“We’re not looking backward, we’re looking forward,” he said.

Some Republicans are worried that the president’s attacks on Georgia’s elections could backfire and voters will stay home.

“If you don’t vote, they win,” Pence said during his visit Monday.

With 3 million early and absentee ballot votes already cast, the winners of the runoffs may not be announced until later this week.