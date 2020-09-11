Democrats and Republicans look to avoid another government shutdown

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The clock is ticking for Congress to prevent another government shutdown at the end of September.

“There is, under no circumstance, any room for us to face a potential government shutdown,” Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said.

Spanberger says the proactive discussion between the House and the Trump administration is reassuring.

“Certainly having those conversations before we are at the brink of a shutdown is incredibly important,” Spanberger.

Both House Democrats and Republicans say last year’s shutdown should never be repeated.

“I would be shocked if we reached Sept. 30 and there’s no agreement reached. I don’t think it’s to anybody’s advantage to let that happen,” Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly said.

Both Spanberger and Kelly say a shutdown on top of the current pandemic would be too much for many Americans to handle. Talks on a coronavirus relief package are still ongoing.

“To keep the roof over their head, to keep food on their table. And be able to fund them in a way that they can still afford to raise their families without having to worry about losing their home,” Kelly said.

“Few things are worse than doubling the negative impact across our communities by risking a government shutdown,” Spanberger said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Secretary Steve Mnuchin are still in talks on a continuing resolution that avoids conflict.