INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently bought deli meat from Walmart, you may want to check it out. The USDA is warning people about potentially undercooked ham.

The warning was issued after Plumrose USA identified product that didn’t appear to be fully cooked. The firm investigated and notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of its findings. The FSIS is warning people about the product but is not issuing a recall because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The warning involves 1 pound resealable plastic packages containing Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added with a best if used by date of 7/15/22. It has the establishment number EST. 26C inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

So far, the FSIS is not aware of any reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should call a healthcare provider.

The FSIS is concerned people may have the product in their refrigerator or freezer. If they do, they should throw it away or return it.

Anyone with questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.