It’s another frosty start to the morning with temperatures early Wednesday that have fallen into the mid 30s in many locations. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM.

Wednesday will be a transition day as a warm front is nearing the state. Ahead of it, a few showers will develop. The rainfall won’t be significant. In fact, many won’t see it. These showers will be running into dry air and a lot of evaporation will occur before raindrops reach the surface. Still, it’s a good idea to have the umbrella with you this afternoon in case you end up under one of these showers.

Temperatures Wednesday will rebound to more seasonal levels with high temperatures in the upper 60s during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday are going to be the days packing unseasonal warmth. The warm front will lift through the state by early Thursday morning and stall somewhere in northern Indiana. Most, if not all, of central Indiana is expected to be behind the front Thursday with temperatures that will be near 80°. Those ahead of the front in northern Indiana and Michigan will be much cooler with highs only in the 50s.

Another frontal system will sweep the region Friday night and bring rain, storms and a cooldown to the area. High temperatures over the weekend will only rise back into the mid 50s. While we will find periods of dry time over the weekend, wrap around rain from this system will keep rain chances in the forecast over the weekend as well.