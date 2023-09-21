After a wet July with over six inches of rain, another long dry spell has caused drought to spread across the state again. We’ve only had .26″ of rainfall in Indianapolis since mid August and the month of September is running more than 2 inches below average. The 38-day dry spell is the longest stretch of dry weather we’ve had since 2020. The latest Drought Monitor shows Abnormally Dry conditions that have spread across much of the state and moderate drought now covers the northern half of Indiana.

After a cloudy Thursday with a few sprinkles, we turn brighter to close the work week and the last full day of summer. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Friday. Autumn begins at 2:05am Saturday. The summery warmth, high temperatures in the 80s, sticks around with us through the weekend and we’ll stay dry through Sunday. A daily chance for a few showers will be likely next week, but at this time rain totals look to be minimal.

While the prospects for rain look slim for central Indiana, a developing storm system off the east coast will develop into Tropical Storm Ophelia in the next 24 hours. The storm will soak the Mid-Atlantic states and New England with 3-6″ of rain when it makes landfall this weekend.

