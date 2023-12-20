Temperatures aren’t as cold Wednesday morning compared to Tuesday morning, but you’ll still need the heavy coat when you leave today. Wind chills in many locations had fallen to the teens and lower 20s across central Indiana. We’ll keep with plenty of sunshine today, dry conditions and temperatures that will return back to above average levels. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 40s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight but rain will hold off another day. We’ll be slightly warmer on Thursday but with less sunshine around.

Our next rain chances comes Friday with spotty showers and drizzle around in the early part of the day. Better rain chances comes Friday evening with scattered showers. From here, off and on showers will linger through the weekend with the heaviest wave coming Christmas Day.

We continue the warmup on through the holiday weekend with 50s in the forecast and highs near 60° on Christmas.