After finally breaking our stretch of below average temperatures on Thursday, we are back to cooler conditions. High temperatures had been running below average since Sunday. We made it to the mid 80s on Thursday, but now, we’re back into a cooler flow. Temperatures have dropped to the upper 40s and lower 50s across much of central Indiana Friday morning. This afternoon, we’ll peak with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

We’ll keep hazy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds around today. Wildfire smoke is still lingering in the area, primarily in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Air Quality Index levels as of Friday morning were still in the lowest two categories around the state. However, we could see our air quality worsen slightly as we head into the evening hours.

We warm back up to the 80s over the weekend. The weather will cooperate for any of your outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday. The weekend looks to remain rain free. However, we really need the rainfall. Drought conditions have worsened across the state and are expected to deteriorate further into next week.

Temperatures warm next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Unfortunately, that will lend to rather dry conditions throughout the week.