After a mild, dry start to Fall, November is off to a chilly start with temperatures averaging 6.7 degrees below average. Nos, a weather pattern change is on the way. Our jet stream is flattening out and retreating north. This will lead to a weekend warm up. We will have minor rain chances this weekend. A few isolated, light showers are possible tonight through Saturday morning. However, most will be completely dry this weekend. We’ll have a few clouds Saturday and a bright, sunny Sunday. Overall, it will be a mild weekend with high temperatures in the low and mid 60s.

Also this weekend, the nation goes from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. Everyone will need to turn their clocks back one Saturday night/Sunday morning.

This has been a dry Fall, with only 4.07″ of rain since September first, almost three inches below average. Most of central Indiana is in one of the first two stages of drought, and much-needed rainfall is on the way. A warm front will move across the state Monday and bring a chance for scattered showers. This frontal system will stall over the state and give us a daily chance for rain through Thursday. Up to an inch of rain will be likely next week.

