Dense fog has formed across much of central Indiana Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 AM. Many schools are on a two hour delay due to the fog. You can find a full list of delays here.

We have a fantastic Friday ahead. Once we are done with the fog, clouds will decrease into the afternoon and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s.

Many events are taking place Friday night, including the inaugural SWING event at Victory Field. If you will be attending this fundraiser or any other activities this evening, the weather will cooperate. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures by 6 PM will be in the mid 70s before falling to the mid 60s closer to 10 PM.

More foggy mornings are expected Saturday and Sunday although it will likely be more patchy rather than widespread, as we are seeing Friday morning.

High pressure building over the region will lead to plenty of sunshine through the weekend and on into next week. Temperatures will be rising in the 80s starting Saturday afternoon. The warmth will likely lead to a roof closed game for the Colts on Sunday. However, the weather will be spectacular for tailgaters. Daily high temperatures in the 80s are expected on into late next week.