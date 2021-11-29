Warming up close to 60°, little rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this week with temperatures in the 20s this morning. There are a few clouds around but we have mostly sunny skies across Central Indiana. Temperatures today will climb into the lower 40s this afternoon but feel-like temperatures will stay in the 30s.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with a few clouds around.

Tuesday will be a little bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be, again, a little bit warmer with temperatures topping off in the lower 50s and widely scattered showers. We are not looking at a washout day but keep the umbrella handy. Generally, less than a tenth of an inch is likely. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Thursday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week with temperatures in the lower 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Friday into the weekend will feature a few sprinkles but mostly dry and cooler with temperatures back in the 40s by Saturday.