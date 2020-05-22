Warming up for the weekend with rain on the way

Comfortably cool this morning! Really a nice start to the morning so enjoy this. Hardly any wind and a couple of partially clear spots supported development of fog. The most dense has been near Bloomington, so that could slow down your drive. Be careful!

The rest of the day looks good, overall. Temperatures will be warmer than they have been this week as we climb back to normal. We’ll already be in the 60s by lunch and low 70s for the afternoon. We’ll still have some clouds but hoping to brighten up more than the last two very gloomy days.

An isolated sprinkle is possible this afternoon, but we’re talking about .02″ of rain so no need to cancel plans over that. An isolated shower is possible Saturday and Sunday but plenty of dry time to get outside into the warm air. Scattered showers may put a damper on your Monday plans with totals closer to a quarter inch.

Highs will be above average this weekend as we return to the 80s! A couple more rain chances throughout the week remain in the forecast. Take a look at those overnight low! All are above average, so really comfortable mornings all week long.