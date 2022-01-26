Warming shelters available as temperatures dip below freezing

Emergency crews around central Indiana are setting up warming centers this morning to keep Hoosiers out of these freezing temps.

Marion County officials are setting up warming centers inside Indy Parks and Indianapolis Public Library locations during business hours.

This is part of the city’s 2022 winter contingency plan – which was created to help individuals experiencing homelessness during the winter months.

Overnight shelter is available through city-funded shelters at Wheeler Mission.

And additional resources, such as food assistance and crisis hotlines, are available by dialing 211.

Emergency management crews say when the temperatures are this low, it’s so important to limit your exposure to the cold.

Pets also need to limit their exposure to the cold. Exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin, but these aren’t the only discomforts pets can suffer.