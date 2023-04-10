We’re coming off a beautiful Easter weekend and the great weather is going to carry over into this week. Monday morning is starting off quiet and cool. A jacket is recommended for the morning hours while temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, but you won’t need it in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s with a lot of sunshine around.

Our allergy tracker isn’t looking good with high levels of Grass Pollen, Tree Pollen and Dust. Mold counts are also at moderate levels right now.

The evening stays nice. We’ll be dry with temperatures falling into the 50s by 9 PM.

Winds will be shifting out of the southwest over the next couple days and temperatures continue to warm daily through Thursday. By then, we’ll be near 80-degrees. Our next chance of rain holds off until Friday. We’ll keep rain around through the weekend but there will be periods of dry time over those days as well.