INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!

Monday at a glance

Milder temperatures next week

It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!

Rain on the way late next week

Rain showers making their way to central Indiana by Thursday of next week. This could turn to mixed precipitation as we head into Friday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast