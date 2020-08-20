Warmer temperatures, higher humidity and a chance for rain are on the way to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– So far, August has been a mild month with temperatures running two degrees below average. In a typical August we see five 90-degree days, but so far this month we have avoided the intense heat that is common for this time of year.

A large dome of hot air that has been parked out west this week will move east and change our weather pattern. After a mild start to the week, and to the month, a warm up is on the way for the weekend. We’ll enjoy a sunny warm Friday with highs in the mid-80s and temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll see higher humidity this Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible this weekend. The best chance for rain will come late in the day and neither day looks like a washout. Rainfall amounts will be light as less than a half inch of rain is likely. As of now, conditions look favorable for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

We’ll have dry weather next week but the heat will build and we’ll see our first 90-degree days of the of the month as another heat wave begins. In addition to the heat, expect have higher humidity. High temperatures will be in the 90s Tuesday through Thursday with the heat index in the mid-90s.

