February has been a mild month with temperatures running almost six degrees above average. This has also been a wet month with almost two inches of rain. Expect an active week of weather as three storm systems will move across the state. The first cold front will move across the region Tuesday morning. We’ll have a slight chance for a few widely scattered sprinkles as the front passes. Behind the front gusty northwest winds will keep temperatures in the 40s.

A warm front will bring unsettled weather to the central Indiana on Wednesday. The day will begin with scattered showers and rain is likely through the evening. Up to an inch of rain will fall before the system lifts north of the state early Thursday. South of the warm front highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Like last week, the work week will end with colder weather. A potent cold front passing Thursday will send temperatures tumbling. High temperatures on Friday will be as much as 30° colder from where they peak on Thursday.

Tuesday will be a windy, cool day.

Wednesday will be a windy, wet day.

February has been a wet month so far and up to an inch of rain is likely Wednesday.

After a mid-week warm up, temperatures will tumble by Friday.