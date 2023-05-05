So far this year, we’ve had 9 completely dry weekends and 8 wet weekends. We have a couple rain chances for this weekend but there will be a lot of dry time to enjoy outdoor activities. The weather looks great for the Mini. A few sprinkles in the area Saturday morning can’t be completely ruled out but overall, expect dry weather. We’ll have sunshine and temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll will climb into the mid 70s.

A more favorable chance for rain comes Sunday morning with a round of showers and storms that will slide through the state near sunrise and exit to our south by the early afternoon. Again, there will still be a lot of dry time for the day. The afternoon will be warm with some cities rising to 80°. It will also be more noticeably humid. The warm temperatures will stick around. Expect 70 to near 80-degree warmth around this week, with a few periods of storms along with a lot of sunshine.

Expect a sunny, breezy, warm Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms are likely early Sunday.

May has started cool, but we will warm up this weekend.

We’ll have scattered storms in the forecast through early next week.