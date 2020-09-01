Warm, humid and wet before a late-week weather pattern change

A slow moving storm system will keep our weather unsettled for the next 48 hours. Ahead of the front we’ll have warm, humid conditions and a scattered showers and storms. Rainfall amounts will vary and a few isolated areas may get as much an an inch of rain through Thursday evening.

A new weather pattern arrives behind the front as drier air will move in to end the rain and lower the humidity for Friday and Saturday. The week will end with highs in the low 80s. We’ll have a quick warm up on Sunday with highs near 90.

For Labor Day expect highs in the 80s with a chance for late day showers.

Heavy rain is likely overnight through Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday.

We’ll have a slight chance for rain Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will vary as this system moves across the state.

A new weather pattern arrives later this week.