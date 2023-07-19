We’re off to a mild start Wednesday morning with less fog around and dry conditions. A stationary front has settled along the southern third of the state. Near the front, conditions are much more humid and temperatures are warmer. The farther north of the front you go, we’re finding much lower dew point temperatures which has allowed the air temperatures to cool significantly more. Our southern cities will be feeling a brief drop in dew point temperatures during the morning hours, but not for long. This stationary front is expected to lift more northerly into the afternoon. With that, we’ll see an increase in humidity again along with warmer temperatures, compared to yesterday. High temperatures will rise to the low and mid 80s.

Small afternoon storm threat

There is a very small rain/storm chance for today in south-central Indiana. This will be driven by the heat of the day near the frontal boundary during the afternoon. There’s a better chance for storms Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Hot and humid Thursday with storm chances

Thursday will be a very humid and warm day with dew point temperatures surging into the 70s and heat index values rising to the low and mid 90s. A few thunderstorms are possible during the morning but the primary concern for severe weather comes in the afternoon, ahead of the front. Damaging winds and large hail with be the primary threats with these storms, but a rotating storm can’t be ruled out. The eastern 2/3rds of the state will see the best dynamics for severe weather but all should be weather aware for severe storm potential.

Cooling down before another surge in temperatures

Friday will be the best day of the week. In the wake of the cold front, humidity will be dropping and we’ll be feeling fantastic heading into the weekend. Enjoy the seasonal and less humid conditions. The 8-14 day outlook is indicating a strong probability for above average temperatures to return for the last week of July. Early guidance is suggesting we could see temperatures well into the 90s late in the week. This far out, this could easily change, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.