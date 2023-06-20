Summer starts Wednesday and right on cue the temperatures and the humidity are on the rise. High temperatures will be in the 80s this week with dewpoints in the mid-60s. That means we’ll all feel sticky again. What we really need is some rain as our monthly rainfall deficit is more than two inches for the month. Going back to April first our three month deficit in more than six inches and the drought conditions are growing worse by the day.

Aside from a few spotty showers throughout the week, we aren’t on track for much rain coverage until early next week. Near seasonal temperatures will hold through the work week, but a warm up is coming this weekend and we could highs in the 90s again.

Hurricane season started on June 1st and Bret, our second named storms of the season has formed in the southern Atlantic Ocean. By Thursday, the storm is expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of rain as it moves across the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm. The hurricane season outlook issued by the National Hurricane Center is predicting the following: 12 to 17 named storms (39mph or higher), 5 to 9 hurricanes (74mph or higher), 1 to 4 major hurricanes (111mph or higher. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through the end of November.

